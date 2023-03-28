A spring like week with storms possible Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a lovely start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday morning we’ll start the day with rain and snow showers. The best chance for rain and snow will be in Northern Missouri. Clouds and showers will clear out of the entire area by noon with lots of sunshine across the region during the afternoon and highs reaching the low 50s.

Mild conditions continue through Thursday with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s with a partly cloudy sky. However, showers and storms return to our area by Friday as a low-pressure system moves through the Midwest. Some storms could become strong to severe. The SPC has issued a potential for severe weather on Friday.

