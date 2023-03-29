Chilly air today, still watching Friday for severe storms

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front is making steady progress through southeastern Iowa this morning. With the air being so dry, there’s barely been any precipitation and we still feel if you catch a snow shower early this morning, it should have little to no impact on your day. For the vast majority of us, clouds will hold tough this morning, then the sun will be out by the afternoon. Look for a chilly day with highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow, a warm front moves through, and this may generate a few showers and storms over primarily northern Iowa in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Friday is still the day to watch for severe weather potential over the entire area. All the ingredients are there for a line of strong to severe storms to move through. You are encouraged to stay plugged in on that day and keep up with the latest forecasts as we continue to monitor the severe weather threat.

