Chilly air today, still watching Friday for severe storms

Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front is making steady progress through southeastern Iowa this morning. With the air being so dry, there’s barely been any precipitation and we still feel if you catch a snow shower early this morning, it should have little to no impact on your day. For the vast majority of us, clouds will hold tough this morning, then the sun will be out by the afternoon. Look for a chilly day with highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow, a warm front moves through, and this may generate a few showers and storms over primarily northern Iowa in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Friday is still the day to watch for severe weather potential over the entire area. All the ingredients are there for a line of strong to severe storms to move through. You are encouraged to stay plugged in on that day and keep up with the latest forecasts as we continue to monitor the severe weather threat.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday

Latest News

Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
kyou wx
Another good one with highs around 50
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday