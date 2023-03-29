Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition

On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma Elementary school.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma Elementary school.

The school held a groundbreaking ceremony that kicked off the $16,500,000 project. It’s set to add 40 state-of-the-art classrooms to the school.

The expansion comes as part of the district’s “Be the Best” program.

The district says the addition at Douma Elementary is set to be completed by August of next year.

