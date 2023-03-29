Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma Elementary school.

The school held a groundbreaking ceremony that kicked off the $16,500,000 project. It’s set to add 40 state-of-the-art classrooms to the school.

The expansion comes as part of the district’s “Be the Best” program.

The district says the addition at Douma Elementary is set to be completed by August of next year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.