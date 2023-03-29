Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma...
Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville

Latest News

People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power