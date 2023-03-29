Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another gorgeous spring afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will build across the area tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Even though we’ll have a gray start to Wednesday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s. Thursday with be partly cloudy, windy, and warm with highs reaching the mid 60s.

A low-pressure system will bring in a chance for showers and storms on Friday. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes possible.

