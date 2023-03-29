Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday

Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another gorgeous spring afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will build across the area tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Even though we’ll have a gray start to Wednesday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s. Thursday with be partly cloudy, windy, and warm with highs reaching the mid 60s.

A low-pressure system will bring in a chance for showers and storms on Friday. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes possible.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Temperatures fall into the 30s with showers possible tonight.
Another storm system moves through tonight
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
One family is planning to move out of Iowa because of two new transgender laws.
West Des Moines family plans to leave state over new transgender laws

Latest News

Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
kyou wx
Another good one with highs around 50
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday
A spring like week with storms possible Friday