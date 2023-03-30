Quiet Thursday, but stormy end to the work week looms behind

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Winds will kick up a bit on Thursday as warmer air and higher moisture surge into the region.

This will generally set the table for the storm system that will be moving through the central U.S. toward the end of the work week. Lows tonight fall toward around 30 degrees, with highs potentially well into the 60s on Thursday. Wind gusts will increase into the 30-45 mph range during the afternoon, likely staying that high through Saturday morning.

The risk for severe thunderstorms increases by Friday, with all of the ingredients in place for at least scattered severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes, with a secondary threat for large and damaging hail. The ideal time for these storms will be between about 2 to 10 pm on Friday as a front quickly sweeps through.

Please note that storms on Friday will be moving quite quickly, likely between 50-60 mph or more. This will mean that you should take quick action when a warning is issued for your area, since there may be less time to react than usual.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes. (KCRG)

Tips on how to stay safe if caught outside during a tornado. (KCRG)

While the details about this storm system are coming into better focus, there’s still some time for changes that could impact the overall outcome on Friday. Check back with us here on KYOUtv.com and KYOU-TV for the latest as we approach this storm system.

Colder air returns on Saturday, with a bounce back to warmer air by early next week. That time period also carries a risk for more showers and storms.

