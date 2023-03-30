Windy and warmer today, risk of severe weather tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a big temperature surge over southeastern Iowa today as a warm front lifts north. Plan on a warmer and windy one with highs well into the 60s. Tomorrow, active weather is still expected. At this time, a fast-moving line of severe storms is expected to move through the area between 3 pm and 8 pm. Damaging straight-line wind of 70+ mph appears probable in addition to several tornadoes. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared to receive severe weather warnings and know where your safe place will be in the event you need to act. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest first alert forecast.

