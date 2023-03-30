Windy and warmer today, risk of severe weather tomorrow

Friday's severe risk is still on track, threat for tornadoes and damaging wind increasing.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a big temperature surge over southeastern Iowa today as a warm front lifts north. Plan on a warmer and windy one with highs well into the 60s. Tomorrow, active weather is still expected. At this time, a fast-moving line of severe storms is expected to move through the area between 3 pm and 8 pm. Damaging straight-line wind of 70+ mph appears probable in addition to several tornadoes. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared to receive severe weather warnings and know where your safe place will be in the event you need to act. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest first alert forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma...
Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Keith Lilliock is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her...
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder

Latest News

Severe weather is quite possible on Friday.
Quiet Thursday, but stormy end to the work week looms behind
Severe weather is quite possible on Friday.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Chilly air today, still watching Friday for severe storms
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday
Spring like again on Wednesday, but storms possible Friday