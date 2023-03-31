Dubuque County Conservation sets up livestream of falcon after two eggs laid

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with Dubuque County Conservation built a special box at the courthouse for birds to lay eggs in.

Now, people are able to watch as two falcons grow, thanks to a YouTube livestream.

The box was placed on a high ledge at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

On Monday, officials noticed two eggs were laid.

According to the conservation staff, this type of falcon normally lays between two and five eggs.

They are slightly smaller than a chicken egg, and are reddish-brown.

The eggs should hatch within about 30 days.

