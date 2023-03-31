Hawkeyes say a win against South Carolina will depend on rebounding

Rebounding key to Hawkeye victory on Friday
Rebounding key to Hawkeye victory on Friday
By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa is an underdog against South Carolina, they say a key to evening that gap is boxing out.

“They have so much size and if they get double our shots, we do then it’ll be hard to win the game,” said Caitlin Clark. “If you have more attempt at the baskets, that’s just hard to overcome.”

“Rebounding boxing out that’s gonna be key for us in this game,” said Gabbie Marshall. “Obviously we’re gonna shoot the ball well. I’m speaking it into existence. A three is worth more than a two, Coach Bluder always says that. If we have equal possessions then we win this game.”

While they don’t match up directly, the two biggest stars in women’s basketball are Caitlin Clark and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is also a huge offensive threat.

“She’s a great post player, phenomenal she can score at a multitude of different levels,” said Monika Czinano. “It’s gonna be trying to disrupt her flow a little bit.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a day for the Hawkeyes, none of these players have ever been to a Final Four. They say it’s an unbelievable experience, but now it’s time to focus on making it to championship Sunday.

“I think all of us are so excited for the basketball part of this,” said Monika Czinano. “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that we didn’t realize when we got here, but it’s really special to be in this experience and take it all in.”

“Obviously this was one of our goals we reached at, but we’re not done,” said Kate Martin. “We feel this destiny around this team. We feel the sense of pride, but we also are here to win two more games.”

“We’re not just here to get here. We’re really proud, but at the same time we’re not finished.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Ottumwa Community School District broke ground for a new addition to Douma...
Ottumwa Schools break ground on new addition
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Keith Lilliock is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her...
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car

Latest News

While there's a lot of focus on the experienced starters, freshman Hannah Stuelke will play an...
Hannah Stuelke set to play important role in the Hawks against South Carolina
Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) tries to compete between Iowa forward Monika Czinano, left,...
Czinano, Warnock to play final weekend in a Hawkeye jersey
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a layup against Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year