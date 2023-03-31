Severe weather develops this afternoon

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Isolated showers and storms are possible, with widespread strong to severe storms expected this afternoon. We are monitoring the area of low pressure and a cold front approaching from the west. Dew points have already risen, bringing moisture into the state. Highs today will be the warmest we have seen this year, in the 60s and 70s. All of this adds up to what will likely be a very active afternoon in eastern Iowa and northern Missouri.

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe Weather Outlook for Friday(KCRG)

THREATS:

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has all of eastern Iowa highlighted as an area that could experience significant severe weather.

STAYING SAFE:

When a warning is issued, take appropriate steps to keep yourself safe. Seek shelter on the lowest floor of your home, in the most interior room, under something sturdy. Wear your bike helmet. Stay away from outside walls and windows. If outside or in a mobile home, the best bet is to get to a more substantial shelter. Do not seek shelter under a bridge or overpass; instead, get as low and flat as you can and cover your head and neck.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe weather warnings.
Tips on how to stay safe during severe weather warnings.(KCRG)

Make sure you also have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. We have updates online as well as on our free First Alert Weather App. Above all stay safe!

