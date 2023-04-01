Cleanup underway following storms that ravaged Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

The EF2 tornado blew through parts of Clinton County on Friday
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Iowa (KWQC) - Following multiple storm systems that ravaged parts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, community members in Charlotte and Clinton County have been out and about since roughly 8 a.m. Saturday morning to clean up the aftermath of the EF2 tornado that touched down in their towns.

Damage from the EF2 tornado that ripped through Charlotte on Friday.
Several homes were destroyed and power lines were down when our TV6 crew arrived in Charlotte Saturday morning. Alliant Energy was on the scene trying to restore power to several blocks in the town.

Community members came together to haul tree limbs and branches away in trucks, clean up shingles and other debris from homes, and support one another during a difficult time of rebuilding. One volunteer, Dawson Stoll, said the community just came together and started helping, without even being asked.

“We started north of town, picking up people’s yards, cutting up limbs and stacking wood into a dump trailer ang going to dump it and just refilling and this constant cycle,” Stoll said. “Everybody’s really working together.”

One farmer in Charlotte, Steve Dickey, lives right up the hill from his farm and recalled his experience during the storms.

“You couldn’t see any tornado from up there,” Dickey said. “It looked like it was raining really hard down here and then we got a call from the neighbor saying there was smoke down there.”

Pile of rubble on a Charlotte farm following an EF2 tornado
Dickey said his initial reaction to the damage was more jarring than watching the storm itself roll in.

“Makes you sick when you looked at it,” Dickey said. “I’ve never seen a stave silo blow up like that looks like somebody put a bomb [in it]. And I’ve never seen that happen before and the roofs and stuff you kind of think they’re gonna go but that silo when the stave silo was broke down. I thought man, this is gonna be bad, and it was.”

TV6 spoke with Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt Saturday morning and he confirmed there have been no casualties and no serious injuries from the storms and the community will continue to work together to rebuild their down.

