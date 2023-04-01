At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area

KCRG-TV9 YouNews contributor Chad Lamansky caught a pair of tornadoes on camera as they moved through Keokuk County approaching Keota on Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Brian Tabick and KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents are cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck the area of Keota in southeast Iowa Friday evening.

The tornado, with winds of at least 136 m.p.h. caused widespread damage in Keokuk and Washington Counties at about 4:15 p.m., as it moved to the northeast. In rural Keota, officials said many homes and buildings received damage as the tornado moved through, with at least nine homes destroyed. No serious injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, residents continued the process of cleaning up with help from friends, family, neighbors and the community.

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 12 Iowa counties impacted by Friday’s severe weather, including Washington and Keokuk Counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe weather develops this afternoon
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Severe weather is a distinct possibility on Friday.
Severe storms, including damaging wind and tornadoes, likely Friday
An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

Latest News

A pair of tornadoes move through Keokuk County near Keota on Friday, March 31, 2023. (KCRG...
WATCH: Twin tornadoes approach Keota
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings
The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules