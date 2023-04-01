The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has released preliminary tornado ratings from Friday’s storms. The preliminary ratings are from survey teams currently assessing storm damage.

The preliminary tornado ratings are:

  • Hills, Iowa Tornado: EF-2
  • Tornado 3 to 5 miles east of Hedrick, Iowa: EF-3
  • Tornado near Keota, Iowa: EF-3

The NWS will release more details from the storm surveys later on Saturday. Check back for updates.

