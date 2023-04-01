Quieter weather this weekend, but windy

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a day of intense severe weather across the area, quieter conditions settle in for a couple of days.

Expect winds to remain strong though through the night and into the weekend as our storm system moves away. Cooler air intially moves in on Saturday, but warmer air returns for Sunday. We’ll keep highs near or above normal througout the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Another chance for showers and storms arrive for the early part of the week, with the potential for severe storms by Tuesday across parts of the area once again. After that, a few more quiet days round out our extended outlook.

