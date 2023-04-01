Quieter weather this weekend, but windy

Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday.
Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday.(KYOU)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a day of intense severe weather across the area, quieter conditions settle in for a couple of days.

Expect winds to remain strong though through the night and into the weekend as our storm system moves away. Cooler air intially moves in on Saturday, but warmer air returns for Sunday. We’ll keep highs near or above normal througout the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Another chance for showers and storms arrive for the early part of the week, with the potential for severe storms by Tuesday across parts of the area once again. After that, a few more quiet days round out our extended outlook.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe weather develops this afternoon
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Severe weather is a distinct possibility on Friday.
Severe storms, including damaging wind and tornadoes, likely Friday
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
kyou wx
Windy and warmer today, risk of severe weather tomorrow

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe weather develops this afternoon
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, March 31, 2023
Severe weather is a distinct possibility on Friday.
Severe storms, including damaging wind and tornadoes, likely Friday
Storms develop again on Friday.
First Alert Forecast