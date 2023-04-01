A windy and cooler Saturday

A windy and cooler Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will also be windy with gusts in the 40s and close to 50 possible. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be windy with winds up to 30 possible along with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be warmer Sunday, reaching the 60s. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for the upcoming workweek. Strong to severe storms are possible again on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe weather develops this afternoon
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Severe weather is a distinct possibility on Friday.
Severe storms, including damaging wind and tornadoes, likely Friday
An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home
Iowa Women’s Basketball Schedule announced

Latest News

A windy and cooler Saturday
A windy and cooler Saturday
Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday.
Quieter weather this weekend, but windy
Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe weather develops this afternoon
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, March 31, 2023