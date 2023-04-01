A windy and cooler Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will also be windy with gusts in the 40s and close to 50 possible. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be windy with winds up to 30 possible along with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be warmer Sunday, reaching the 60s. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for the upcoming workweek. Strong to severe storms are possible again on Tuesday.

