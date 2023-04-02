Breezy Sunday, potentially stormy Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A windy day is expected on Sunday as temperatures warm up once again.

Lows will be in the 30s, with highs back in the 60s and 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Attention then turns to Tuesday, when another strong storm system moves into the central United States. It, again, carries the threat for severe weather with it, as warm and moist air moves into a region with other severe weather ingredients present. We’ll be watching closely; please check back for updates.

After Tuesday, somewhat cooler and quieter weather returns again.

