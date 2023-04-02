Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down

Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak that produced at least one EF4 tornado in southeast Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents near the community of Wellman are working to recover following a destructive tornado Friday.

The tornado caused damage to several buildings in the Wellman-area late Friday afternoon during a severe weather outbreak that produced at least one tornado that moved through Washington County. At least three homes were severely damaged just west of town. Other areas saw farm damage with debris scattered across a large area. The damage forced several local roads to close while crews worked to clear debris. Utility crews also worked during the day Saturday to restore power and replace power lines damaged during the tornado.

Storm victims said that friends, neighbors, and members of the community all turned out in force Saturday to help with cleanup efforts.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported.

