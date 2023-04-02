Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Monika Czinano, left, shoots a layup against LSU in the NCAA women's basketball championship game on Sunday, April 2, 2023.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
Apr. 2, 2023
DALLAS (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes’ historic run at an NCAA championship has come to an end after suffering defeat to LSU on Sunday 102-85.

The game began close in the first quarter, with each team trading leads but LSU closing the opening frame ahead. The Tigers then broke open a larger lead in the second quarter, surging ahead of the Hawkeyes by 17 points 59-42.

Iowa staged a 15-2 run during the middle of the third quarter, before a controversial technical foul call against star player Caitlin Clark derailed the Hawkeyes’ momentum. LSU maintained the lead for the remainder of the game as they worked their way to their first national title as a program.

Foul trouble for the key Hawkeye starters of Clark, Monika Czinano, and McKenna Warnock limited the ability for Iowa to mount a comeback late. Czinano and Warnock each fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Clark finished with 30 points, 8 assists, and 2 rebounds, but added 6 turnovers. Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, and Kate Martin all finished in double figures.

LSU used hot shooting from its bench players, including 7-of-8 from three, to bolster their starters’ performances. Four of the Tigers’ starting players were in double-figures.

