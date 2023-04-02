Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (AP) — It’s Palm Sunday. Across the greater Nashville, Tennessee, region, many Christians headed into worship services grief-stricken and hurting for the lives stolen too soon in The Covenant School shooting.

Their heartsick pastors sought to bring comfort to those seeking answers to unanswerable questions after a heavily armed assailant killed six at a private, Christian grade school in Nashville. On the first Sunday after the attack — and the start of Christianity’s most sobering and sacred week — clergy were making space in their Palm Sunday services for communal grief.

