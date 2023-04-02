Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A preliminary damage assessment of a tornado that tracked across multiple counties on Friday afternoon showed a very high-end tornado occurred.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities gave the tornado that tracked from Wapello County into parts of Johnson County a preliminary rating of EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest to EF-5 at its strongest.

Officials said they believe the maximum estimated winds for the tornado were 170 mph, with a maximum width of around 600 yards. The tornado caused EF-4 damage to a farmstead to the north or northeast of Keota in Keokuk County, where surveyors saw a home that was swept off of its foundation.

Specific details about the tornado’s path and the length it was on the ground were not yet made available.

Officials said that at least three people were hurt in association with this tornado.

