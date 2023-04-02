The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here’s why

The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why
The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The United States is Earth’s punching bag for nasty weather. The nation’s weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on Earth. Those include tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, droughts, blizzards and the like.

The reason is geography. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, mountains, the jet stream and jutting peninsulas all combine to brew up severe storms. But nasty weather by itself isn’t a disaster. What makes nature’s bad hand a disaster is humans. It’s where people build, what they build and how.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak...
Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Students at a school in Phoenix have created positive messages around the school after a...
Student starts positivity movement at school after friend's suicide
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans