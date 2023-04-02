Windy & Warm on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -This afternoon will be warm and windy with highs reaching the 60s, wind gusts higher than 30 possible, and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s.

However, clouds will also build across the area overnight ushering in a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning with a chance for isolated rain showers. Scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

The pattern changes on Tuesday as a low-pressure system makes its way through the Midwest and into Iowa. Therefore, Eastern Iowa could see strong to severe storms on Tuesday with hazards including tornadoes, winds, and large hail. Since this system is still several days out, you’ll want to check back for updates to the forecast. Tuesday will also be warm with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

After Tuesday’s storms, temperatures will drop with highs on Wednesday and Thursday back in the upper 40s. High winds will also return Wednesday. However, the end of the week and the upcoming holiday weekend looks much quieter with highs in the 50s and 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

