‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of " The Flight Attendant " and " The Big Bang Theory " said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in " The Flight Attendant " on HBO Max for two seasons and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak...
Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules

Latest News

Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York and face booking, arraignment
A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March...
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says