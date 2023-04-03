A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday

A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet and cloudy morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is also a line of showers along the Iowa, Minnesota border, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops on the windshield in Decorah. We’ll have isolated showers across Eastern Iowa this afternoon with highs rising into the mid 50s. Tonight, we’ll have a chance for showers and storms with mild lows in the low to mid 40s.

Another low-pressure system will move through the Midwest on Tuesday bringing in another round of strong to severe storms to Eastern Iowa. Potential hazards with Tuesday’s storms include damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. First, showers will develop Tuesday morning and move to the north. Then, storms are expected to develop late afternoon and move to the northeast towards the Mississippi River with another round of storms possible overnight. Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings and have a plan in place for tomorrow’s storms.

After Tuesdays, storms temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday. However, highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s for the Holiday Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak...
Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules

Latest News

A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
Severe weather is possible again on Tuesday.
Scattered showers, storms possible tonight, more storms Tuesday
Severe weather is possible again on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
Windy and warm on Sunday
Windy & Warm on Sunday