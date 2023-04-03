Scattered showers, storms possible tonight, more storms Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect the chance for showers and storms to be around for the next couple of days, of varying intensity.

Tonight, some scattered showers and storms are possible, especially later on in the night. The threat for additional shower activity continues into the day on Monday, though it will be widely scattered. Highs will be held back by any precipitation and clouds, likely reaching only the upper 50s.

Attention then turns to Tuesday, when a significant storm system is on the way again. There are a fair amount of similarities to the system we saw on Friday, but some differences, too. First off, there may be a bit of a cap on the atmosphere during the afternoon, which might limit the chance for a round of storms during the peak heating of the day. Secondly, the cold front will lag behind a bit later in the day, which means we could see a round of strong to severe storms later on Tuesday night.

That being said, if storms develop, the environment will be very favorable for severe weather. Tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail will all be possible with storms on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The higher tornado risk would be with storms that may develop on Tuesday afternoon, and the risk for damaging wind a bit higher at night.

Please stay weather aware during this time, and prepare to act quickly if storms threaten your area.

Beyond, expect a windy and cooler day on Wednesday, with temperatures generally warming toward next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.