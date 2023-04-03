Scattered showers, storms possible tonight, more storms Tuesday

Quiet on Monday, but potentially stormy with a severe weather risk on Tuesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect the chance for showers and storms to be around for the next couple of days, of varying intensity.

Tonight, some scattered showers and storms are possible, especially later on in the night. The threat for additional shower activity continues into the day on Monday, though it will be widely scattered. Highs will be held back by any precipitation and clouds, likely reaching only the upper 50s.

Attention then turns to Tuesday, when a significant storm system is on the way again. There are a fair amount of similarities to the system we saw on Friday, but some differences, too. First off, there may be a bit of a cap on the atmosphere during the afternoon, which might limit the chance for a round of storms during the peak heating of the day. Secondly, the cold front will lag behind a bit later in the day, which means we could see a round of strong to severe storms later on Tuesday night.

That being said, if storms develop, the environment will be very favorable for severe weather. Tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail will all be possible with storms on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The higher tornado risk would be with storms that may develop on Tuesday afternoon, and the risk for damaging wind a bit higher at night.

Please stay weather aware during this time, and prepare to act quickly if storms threaten your area.

Beyond, expect a windy and cooler day on Wednesday, with temperatures generally warming toward next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak...
Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Severe weather is possible again on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
Windy and warm on Sunday
Windy & Warm on Sunday
Windy and warm on Sunday
Windy and warm on Sunday
Mostly clear and cool tonight.
Breezy Sunday, potentially stormy Tuesday