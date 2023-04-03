Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mostly cloudy sky.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible across our area on Tuesday. The storms are expected to move in during the mid to late afternoon with a second round possible overnight. Damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible with these storms. Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings and have a plan to stay safe during the severe weather. Highs on Tuesday will be warm, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

After Tuesday’s storms, highs will drop into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday but rise back into the 60s Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
Cleanup continues Saturday west of Wellman, Iowa, following Friday's severe weather outbreak...
Cleanup continues near Wellman after tornado touches down
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
Severe weather is possible again on Tuesday.
Scattered showers, storms possible tonight, more storms Tuesday