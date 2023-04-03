Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mostly cloudy sky.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible across our area on Tuesday. The storms are expected to move in during the mid to late afternoon with a second round possible overnight. Damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible with these storms. Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings and have a plan to stay safe during the severe weather. Highs on Tuesday will be warm, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

After Tuesday’s storms, highs will drop into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday but rise back into the 60s Friday and Saturday.

