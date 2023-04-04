4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Mexican authorities in Cancun say have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach on Monday.

The attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo reported that two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of the four people.

The bodies were found near a hotel in the tourist area of Cancun, authorities said.

All the deceased are Mexicans, according to Jose Pablo Mathey Cruz, the Secretary of Public Security of Benito Juarez, the municipality where the area is located.

He added that footage from security cameras and the joint work of authorities have led to the arrest of the two unidentified people.

Cruz said those arrested were engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

According to authorities, the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering...
School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl Barwick, who...
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

Latest News

Graphic
Suspect on the run after missing 1-year-old found safe
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
Florida has most lead pipes in US, EPA survey finds
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri
A Tornado Watch in Effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri