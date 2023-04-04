Main Street Ottumwa accepting applications for Hometown Heroes Main Street Ottumwa is pleased to be accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner program which recognizes and honors those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed forces. The program is intended to show appreciation for veterans and military personnel and their families who have ties to the Ottumwa area. Banners will display a photo of the service person as well as their name, branch, and dates of military service. Each banner is custom-made with an image of the honoree provided by the applicant. Banners will be placed on the decorative light poles on Main Street on or about Memorial Day and will remain up until Veterans Day, 2022. They will be displayed again in 2023 from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. The cost is $150 per banner for two years which covers the purchase of the banner and installation as well as a contribution to the local veteran affairs program “Veterans Casting Away Disabilities”. Applications are available at www.MainStreetOttumwa.com or the Main Street Office at 334 E. Main. The deadline to submit an application for a banner is April 14, 2023, or until availability runs out. For more information, please contact Main Street Ottumwa director Fred Zesiger at 641-226-1353 or by email at director@mainstreetottumwa.com.

Main Street Ottumwa's Executive Director says the new streetscape has "absolutely" helped. But there's still more work to be done - namely filling in vacant buildings with businesses.