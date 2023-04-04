Strong to severe storms possible today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today and tonight will be a very active period of weather. Watch for a round of showers and storms this morning. While these are not expected to be severe, a few of them could give a good downpour or some very small hail. Later today, temperatures will surge well into the 70s with a few lower 80s possible. This evening, strong to severe storms are possible and this threat may continue into the overnight hours as well. A risk of large hail, tornadoes and damaging wind all remain on the table. Be weather aware and be ready to take action in the event warnings are issued for your area!

