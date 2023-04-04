Suspect on the run after missing 1-year-old found safe

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect is on the run after a missing 1-year-old was found safe following an Amber Alert.

Troopers said the child was inside a silver 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan when it was stolen from Bardot Street in St. Clair, Missouri around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. The van does not have a front license plate, but the back license plate is GJ5N2D.

Less than 10 minutes later, the child was found safe.

The suspect is a man believed to be 30 years old who was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. An image of him has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering...
School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl Barwick, who...
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

Latest News

Former Iowa Hawkeye player and coach, Bernie Wyatt.
Former Hawkeye Football star passes away
C6-Zero
Couple sues C6 Zero for injuries from Marengo explosion
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering...
School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms