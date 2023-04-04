A Tornado Watch in Effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri(KYOU First Alert Storm Team)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri until 10 p.m. tonight. Hazards with these storms includes damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes.

Storms are expected to begin after 7 p.m. and potentially continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings, the KYOU First Alert Weather App is a great tool to download to your phone when strong to severe storms move through the area. Also, making sure your NOAA Weather Radio is plugged in is a good idea.

After the storms, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky Wednesday morning with sunshine in the afternoon and windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s through Saturday.

