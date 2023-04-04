Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia woman has filed a lawsuit against Wayne County and several county employees over an incident she says caused the death of her husband in 2021.

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband in April 2021, but she says an ambulance never showed up, forcing her to drive her husband to the hospital herself. He died just a few days later, WTOC reports.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 14, 2021, Madelene’s husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, was discharged from the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The couple were told to monitor his oxygen levels and, if it dipped below a certain level, to return to the hospital.

That’s exactly what happened at around 10 p.m. that night.

Madelene Smith called 911 for the first time at 10:19. She called again 18 minutes later, at 10:37, after help still hadn’t arrived.

Dispatch: “Wayne County 911″

Madelene Smith: “Yes, ma’am, there’s supposed to be an ambulance coming... Can you tell me when they’re going to be getting here?”

Dispatch: “I don’t have an ETA on them or anything like that, but they are on the way.”

Madelene Smith made a second 911 call that night, as her husband’s oxygen levels dropped to critical lows.

Madelene Smith: “His oxygen is in the 70s. Would we be quicker driving?”

Dispatch: “Well, they’re on the way, so they should be there any time.”

However, according to the 911 log from that day, an ambulance still wasn’t in route to the Smiths’ home after being dispatched two minutes after the initial call.

After 25 minutes, at 10:44 p.m., the Jesup Fire Department arrived and informed Madelene Smith that an ambulance wasn’t on the way. That’s when she loaded her husband into her personal car and drove the 10 minutes to the hospital herself.

Max Smith went into cardiac arrest, was placed into a coma and never woke up. He was taken off life support five days later.

The lawsuit states one of Max Smith’s main causes of death as not having enough oxygen to the brain, something his family says is still hard to come to terms with.

“It is a huge adjustment that the centerpiece of our family just got uprooted and left out of nowhere. It was unexpected. There was no prior notice of any of this happening,” said Arrin Turner, Max’s daughter.

WTOC Investigates calculated the average EMS response time for April 2021, the month of Max Smith’s death. For 331 EMS calls during that time, the average was around 19 minutes. More recent numbers from January 2023 showed a response time of around 13 minutes over 267 calls.

For reference, the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that oversees fire and EMS response times, recommends that EMS be on scene in eight minutes.

Now, Max’s daughter spends time near this mini-memorial – a marker and tree on her McIntosh County property – and reflects on the almost two years without the man she called Dad and others knew as Rusty.

“There’s so much he’s missed out on since he’s been gone... I got married, and he wasn’t there. I had a baby, and he wasn’t there,” Turner said.

Turner says her family is just looking for answers and hopes the lawsuit will offer that.

“I think if some of the problems that we brought to the attention of the county were fixed, I think we would have a lot more closure. To know that he wasn’t just... that none of this happened in vain, that there was a good change in the community because of our loss, I think that would help us a lot, knowing that if this ever happened again, it would be treated a lot differently,” she said.

This lawsuit was initially filed in Wayne County court on Jan. 12. It was elevated to federal court in the Southern District. The family is suing for the full value of Max Smith’s life, lost wages, physical, mental and emotional pain in an amount to be determined by a jury.

The county’s former administrator, Ed Jeffords, is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. He filed a resignation with the county on Jan. 10. The county commission terminated his contract immediately at their meeting on Jan. 11. On a phone call with WTOC, Jeffords says his resignation is unrelated to the lawsuit.

Several Wayne County officials and the county’s lawyer for the lawsuit declined an interview for this story.

