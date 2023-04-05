Colder and windy today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Now that this cold front has blown through the area, expect windy weather conditions today along with steadily falling temperatures. Wind chills today will likely fall to the 20s and 30s for a time, particularly in wide open areas where the wind may be stronger. Speaking of wind, look for gusts to 40 mph today from the west. The good news is the cooler air is only around for a day or two and we’ll see gradual warming by the end of the week and especially the weekend. While there are some fronts nearby this weekend, it appears even in the warmer air, the chances of precipitation will remain very low. Look for a warmer week next week with many days of 70+ lining up. Have a good day!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.