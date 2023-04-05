Several days of quieter weather with warming temperatures

Expect several quieter days ahead, as temperatures head out on a warming trend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a blustery and chilly day on Wednesday, we are headed back toward warmer air starting Thursday.

Expect skies to remain mostly to completely clear over the next few days, with a steady increase in highs each day. We go from the upper 50s on Thursday to the upper 60s by Saturday.

A few more clouds return later on the weekend and into early next week, but that’s about the extent of the weather disruption that we may face. Highs on Easter Sunday will be in the low 70s, with low 80s possible by next Tuesday.

No major storm systems, as we have seen in recent times, will be on the way during the entirety of our 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

