3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say

Latest News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a...
3 men get life for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused