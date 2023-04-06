8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 8-year-old Janie Mitchell has a smile that will melt your heart.

“She’s the sweetest little girl, but she’s tougher than nails” said Janie’s father Joe.

Today Janie’s smile is even bigger because she’s going on a parade ride with her closest family and friends.

“She wants her toys, she wants her dog, she wants her friends, it is tough on her”.

The parade is taking Janie home, a place she hasn’t been for more than five months.

“She’s been doing this since she was two and a half”.

That’s when Janie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She’s spent much of her life at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis and Peoria.

“Believe it or not, when she was younger, it seemed to be easier and the older you get, the harder it gets because you realize that you’re away from everything.”

After a period of remission, Janie’s cancer returned last year. An infection sent her to the ICU for more than a month.

“I mean she was down. She coded for eight minutes which was really scary. They take their counts down with this chemotherapy and when they got her so low she doesn’t have the immune system to fight, she ends up with she went septic, she got aspergillus which is a fungus in her lungs and really got really bad for a little while and they basically saved her life.”

Today Janie is home for the first time in 156 days.

“We have such an unbelievable support system here, when we drove down the road, she was crying, she was pretty excited so yea it means everything to us.”

Greeting Janie at home were all the people who love her the most.

“It made me happy. I love them a lot” said Janie.

They’re the people that have helped Janie’s family through the darkness.

“The community, my friends, my parents friends, my inlaws friends, this town has kept me afloat. My wife hasn’t been able to work because you know we’ve got to have somebody take care of her but this company I work for River City engineering, I’ve worked her for thirteen or fourteen years now and these guys are amazing. They have taken care of me, they’ve given me not just the workers, but the bosses, the workers give PTO to me you know paid time off that they have earned, they don’t have to do that but they do and have helped me every step of the way and if it wasn’t for this company and these people behind me now, I don’t know where I’d be” said Joe.

The same can be said for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.

“If there’s something I need to tell people it’s St. Jude and this Ronald McDonald House, they’re the real article, I’ve had people ask me is St. Jude as good as you see on tv and my answer is always no, it’s better” said Joe.

“They’re really nice, they take care of me a lot and they’re amazing” said Janie.

Through everything she’s endured, the cancer is in remission and Janie’s still strong.

Janie will have immunotherapy and chemotherapy for another year while making several trips to Peoria and Memphis for checkups to make sure the cancer doesn’t return.

