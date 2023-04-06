Google Business Profile, Google Search, Google Maps

Congressman Nunn, Grow with Google, and Main Street Ottumwa are co-hosting a free, online workshop for small business owners in Iowa. Learn how to update business information across Google Search and Maps or how to use a Google Business Profile to connect with potential customers. We’ll also share the latest resources from Google and other partners to help support small town Businesses. I am hoping to add this event to your community listing page. When: Wednesday, April from 1-2:00 p.m. Where: Bridge View Center, 102 Church Street, Ottumwa, IA, 52501 Register now: https://community.grow.google/s/event/a0r6R000009uMg3/workshop-20230412 Visit https://events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-lindsey-ia/ to view more local workshops in your area. Other free tools and resources are available at google.com/grow.
BRIDGE VIEW CENTER
By Tom Beougher
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

