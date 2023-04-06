More sunshine and increasing warmth

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Nice weather continues across the region as a quieter weather pattern hangs around for a while.

Temperatures tonight will still be on the cool side, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs on Friday, though, will be helped by southerly winds and sunshine into the mid to upper 60s.

A similar set of conditions will also be found on Saturday as high inch closer to 70. We will likely add a few clouds to the mix by Easter Sunday, but little in the weather to affect the holiday very much.

By the middle of next week, expect highs reaching well into the 70s and even into the 80s as quiet weather continues.

