More sunshine and increasing warmth

Quiet and increasingly warmer weather will continue for several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Nice weather continues across the region as a quieter weather pattern hangs around for a while.

Temperatures tonight will still be on the cool side, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs on Friday, though, will be helped by southerly winds and sunshine into the mid to upper 60s.

A similar set of conditions will also be found on Saturday as high inch closer to 70. We will likely add a few clouds to the mix by Easter Sunday, but little in the weather to affect the holiday very much.

By the middle of next week, expect highs reaching well into the 70s and even into the 80s as quiet weather continues.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say

Latest News

Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Nice days ahead, even warmer into the weekend
Mostly clear and cool tonight.
Several days of quieter weather with warming temperatures
Mostly clear and cool tonight.
First Alert Forecast