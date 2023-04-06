Nice days ahead, even warmer into the weekend

Plan on a nice one today with sunny sky and highs in the 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be a nice one as the wind slowly backs off and the sky remains fully sunny. While it’s a chilly start, the sun will make the most of it we’ll land around 55 for afternoon highs. The warmup continues into tomorrow with 60s expected as the wind turns to the south. Easter weekend continues to look excellent with highs well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few 70s may occur for a short time as well, particularly on Sunday afternoon. There is a weak system that might bring a shower to the area on Sunday night, otherwise, this is a fairly dry forecast into next week. Look for highs to jump even more by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye player and coach, Bernie Wyatt.
Former Hawkeye Football star passes away
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant

Latest News

Mostly clear and cool tonight.
Several days of quieter weather with warming temperatures
Mostly clear and cool tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Colder and windy today
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri
A Tornado Watch in Effect for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri