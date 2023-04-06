Nice days ahead, even warmer into the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be a nice one as the wind slowly backs off and the sky remains fully sunny. While it’s a chilly start, the sun will make the most of it we’ll land around 55 for afternoon highs. The warmup continues into tomorrow with 60s expected as the wind turns to the south. Easter weekend continues to look excellent with highs well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few 70s may occur for a short time as well, particularly on Sunday afternoon. There is a weak system that might bring a shower to the area on Sunday night, otherwise, this is a fairly dry forecast into next week. Look for highs to jump even more by Tuesday and Wednesday.

