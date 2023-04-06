Sen. Ernst to hold annual Roast and Ride fundraiser to support Freedom Foundation

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.

This year, Ernst said the proceeds from the ride will go to the Freedom Foundation, a veteran’s service and supported organization based in Cedar Rapids.

“Since we started Roast and Ride in 2015, I’ve made a commitment to support a veteran’s organization with the proceeds from our Ride. This year, we will be donating to the Freedom Foundation based in Cedar Rapids,” Ernst said. “I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Freedom Foundation a number of times, and I’m so looking forward to honoring their important work in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities at this year’s Ride.”

The motorcycle ride is set to go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on June 3, starting Big Barn Harley Davidson, in Des Moines. Rider check in is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

Then the Roast and Rally runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Animal Learning Center, located at E 34 Street, in Des Moines.

For more information about the event, including how to get tickets, click here.

For more information about Freedom Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye player and coach, Bernie Wyatt.
Former Hawkeye Football star passes away

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids
In central Iowa, cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit the region on Tuesday.
Central Iowans cleaning up after Tuesday’s severe weather
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital