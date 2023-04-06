South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022. Scott faces Democrat Krystle Matthews and an independent opponent in his bid for reelection on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will visit Cedar Rapids for multiple events on April 12 as part of his Faith in America Tour.

The Republican is expected to join Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for a roundtable discussion with homeschool families at 9:30 a.m., though the location was not publicly released.

Scott is then expected to speak to the Five Seasons Republican Women’s Group at a Dinner at 5 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.

He will also meet with local pastors and elected officials.

Scott was previously in Iowa in February to speak at Drake University in Des Moines before addressing an annual Polk County fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye player and coach, Bernie Wyatt.
Former Hawkeye Football star passes away

Latest News

(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
Gov. Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”
Iowa Statehouse
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior
President Biden announced new executive action on background checks on Tuesday.
Poll: Biden leads Republican candidates in favorability despite low approval rating
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill