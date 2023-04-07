Easter potatoes trend grows amid soaring egg prices

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how...
The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.(Potato Goodness via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they’re still not cheap.

Some people on social media are trying something different for Easter this year – painting potatoes instead of eggs.

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group said potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It’s tough to say if painting Easter potatoes will really take off, but a Krazy Coupon Lady blog co-founder made an excellent point in saying that painting a potato is not much different than painting a rock, which is even more cost effective.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
Zay Davis
Davenport North grad earns Grammy consideration
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer