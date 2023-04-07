Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray entering the NBA Draft

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray announced on Friday he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

Murray made the announcement in a Tweet in which he thanked coach Fran McCaffery, the coaching staff, his teammates and Hawkeye fans for “an incredible three years.”

“Growing up in Cedar Rapids and Getting to wear the Black and Gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor,” Murray wrote. “I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!”

He earned consensus third team All-American honors this year, along with a number of other accolades.

Kris Murray’s brother, and former Hawkeye, Keegan Murray declared for the 2022 NBA draft last year, being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation

Latest News

Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
Zay Davis
Davenport North grad earns Grammy consideration
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.
Sen. Ernst to hold annual Roast and Ride fundraiser to support Freedom Foundation