Nice weather keeps coming into the weekend, 70s possible by Easter

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunshine and warmth highlight our forecast as we head into the Easter weekend. Plan on a warmer day for everyone with highs into the 60s. The south wind will continue to push temperatures higher into the weekend with widespread 60s tomorrow and the potential for some areas to hit the 70s on Easter. The entire weekend looks mostly sunny and dry. Next week, a blocking pattern occurs which looks to keep us mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures. All the good moisture next week appears stuck in the southern U.S. Have a good holiday weekend!

