Nice weather keeps coming into the weekend, 70s possible by Easter

Plan on another good one! Look for highs this afternoon into the 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunshine and warmth highlight our forecast as we head into the Easter weekend. Plan on a warmer day for everyone with highs into the 60s. The south wind will continue to push temperatures higher into the weekend with widespread 60s tomorrow and the potential for some areas to hit the 70s on Easter. The entire weekend looks mostly sunny and dry. Next week, a blocking pattern occurs which looks to keep us mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures. All the good moisture next week appears stuck in the southern U.S. Have a good holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza
Video shows an intruder watching a woman sleep in her Iowa apartment. Police say the suspect...
Caught on camera: Trespasser watches woman sleep on apartment couch

Latest News

Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight.
More sunshine and increasing warmth
Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Nice days ahead, even warmer into the weekend
Mostly clear and cool tonight.
Several days of quieter weather with warming temperatures