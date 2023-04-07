Univ. of Iowa pausing season ticket sales for 2023-2024 women’s basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department has paused sales of 2023-24 women’s basketball season tickets because demand is so high.

Fans are excited to get to watch Caitlin Clark, Coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeye women after they won the Big Ten Championship and were runners-up in the NCAA tournament.

The Des Moines Register reports the season ticket base for women’s basketball last season was 6,500 tickets.

The renewal rate for season tickets for all Hawkeye sports is 90 percent or higher.

As of Tuesday, the university had received new season ticket requests for 6,700 seats.

Add current season ticket holders and requests and that totals 13,200 tickets.

Carver Hawkeye Arena has a capacity for a little over 15,000.

The pause is likely happening because the university still has to take into consideration tickets for students, visiting teams and special events like alumni days.

