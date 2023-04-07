Warm, somewhat breezy, but quiet weekend to come

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our trend toward warmer, but still quiet, weather continues as we head into the weekend.

Expect highs to reach the upper 60s by Saturday with plenty of sunshine still very likely. A few more clouds will be seen on Easter Sunday, but temperatures will again warm slightly into the lower 70s for many with a bit of a southeasterly breeze.

A few more clouds, and even an outside shot at a sprinkle, keep highs slightly cooler on Monday. The warm-up kicks back in by the middle of next week, though, as highs surge into the upper 70s and lower 80 for several days.

Other than the very slight chance for a sprinkle or shower on Monday, no major storm system or rainfall chances are in the offing for the 7-day forecast.

