Afghan religious scholars criticize girls' education ban
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan religious scholars say the government’s ban on girls’ education is un-Islamic. But a key government minister has warned clerics not to speak against the government on the issue, saying it doesn’t benefit Muslims and weakens the system.

The Taliban have barred girls from school beyond sixth grade, including university. They present the restrictions as temporary suspensions, but there is no sign of a U-turn as schools and universities reopened in March without their female students. Religious scholars said Saturday authorities should reconsider their decision, saying it has no basis in Islam.

