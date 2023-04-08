A beautiful Easter weekend

A beautiful Easter weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a beautiful Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will also be quiet and mild with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Easter Sunday will be glorious with a mix of sun and clouds and highs once again in the mid to upper 60s, perfect for an outdoor holiday brunch with family and friends. A slight chance for scattered showers is possible Sunday night and into Monday morning.

After a slight chance for some morning showers, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Monday with warm temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the workweek with highs reaching the low 80s by the end of the week. Also, precipitation chances are minimal this week with no big storm systems in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Players...
2023 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video

Latest News

Clear skies are expected again tonight.
Warm, somewhat breezy, but quiet weekend to come
Clear skies are expected again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Nice weather keeps coming into the weekend, 70s possible by Easter
Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight.
More sunshine and increasing warmth