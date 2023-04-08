Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

CUCHARA, Colorado (AP) — Under the gaze of the imposing Spanish Peaks in southern Colorado, the 50-acre Parker-Fitzgerald Cuchara Mountain Park is the story of so many American ski areas, only the community was determined to change the script. Ski resorts boomed in the 70s and 80s, emerging even in areas that didn’t have the climate or workers to sustain them long-term. First-time ski resort owners took on debt and quickly filed for bankruptcy after a bad snow season.

But some communities including Cuchara one are now finding a niche, offering an alternative to endless lift lines and sky-high ticket prices. They’re reopening, several as nonprofits, offering a mom-and-pop experience at a far lower cost than mountains run by corporate conglomerates.

