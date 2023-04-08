Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUCHARA, Colorado (AP) — Under the gaze of the imposing Spanish Peaks in southern Colorado, the 50-acre Parker-Fitzgerald Cuchara Mountain Park is the story of so many American ski areas, only the community was determined to change the script. Ski resorts boomed in the 70s and 80s, emerging even in areas that didn’t have the climate or workers to sustain them long-term. First-time ski resort owners took on debt and quickly filed for bankruptcy after a bad snow season.

But some communities including Cuchara one are now finding a niche, offering an alternative to endless lift lines and sky-high ticket prices. They’re reopening, several as nonprofits, offering a mom-and-pop experience at a far lower cost than mountains run by corporate conglomerates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Players...
2023 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video

Latest News

Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for Florida teen murder suspect
Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for teen murder suspect
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes