Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST, Ukraine (AP) — Deep underground in southeastern Ukraine, miners work around the clock extracting coal to power the country’s war effort and to provide civilians with light and heat. The chief engineer of a mining company in Dnipropetrovsk province says coal is central to meeting Ukraine’s energy needs following Russia’s 6-month campaign to destroy power stations and other infrastructure.

Before the war, the Ukrainian government planned to reduce the country’s reliance on coal-fired power stations and to increase nuclear energy production. But negotiations to demilitarize the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are at an impasse. The engineer says that when Russian attacks damaged thermal plants in the middle of winter, it was coal that helped keep Ukrainians warm

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Players...
2023 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A California woman has been arrested for a violent caught-on-camera carjacking.
Woman arrested for chaotic carjacking that was caught on video

Latest News

Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for Florida teen murder suspect
Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for teen murder suspect
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits